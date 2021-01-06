The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.58. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $150.95 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

