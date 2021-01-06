The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $659.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $659.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.05 million to $663.54 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $646.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.62.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 45.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

