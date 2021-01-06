The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $33.00 on Monday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.