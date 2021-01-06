The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Receives $13.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

SSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,452 shares of company stock valued at $705,476. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,474. The E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $493.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.90 million. The E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. The E.W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.