The First of Long Island Co. (FLIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

The First of Long Island has increased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The First of Long Island to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

FLIC opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $424.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The First of Long Island presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

