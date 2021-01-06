The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.14

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and traded as high as $21.36. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 512,198 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 279,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

