The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.14

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and traded as high as $21.36. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 512,198 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.