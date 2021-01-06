The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.14

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and traded as high as $21.36. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 512,198 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

