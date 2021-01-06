The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $40.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VIAC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.54.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,855,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $259,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.