The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $362.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.86.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $270.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.09. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $273.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

