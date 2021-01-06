The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $270.93 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

