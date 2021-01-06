The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.70 Million

Brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce sales of $56.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $56.90 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $232.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.09 million to $232.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $244.20 million, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,435,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 134,388 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Hackett Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hackett Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 251,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. 114,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,451. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

