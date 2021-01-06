The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 8th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.75. 76,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.80. The company has a market capitalization of $288.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

