The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 6281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 39,528 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,778,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $4,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.23 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

