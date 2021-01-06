The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Shares Gap Down to $10.46

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $9.20. The Peck shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 16,900 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Peck in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

In other news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of The Peck stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

