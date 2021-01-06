The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 76.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:PNC opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.88.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

