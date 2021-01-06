The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.
The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 76.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:PNC opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.88.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
