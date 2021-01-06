The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

The Progressive has increased its dividend by 216.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 245.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The Progressive to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $18.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 324.9%.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $275,729.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock worth $5,407,852 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

