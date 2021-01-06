The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Colliers Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,820,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,071,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

