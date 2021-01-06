The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $136.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

