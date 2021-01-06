The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.60 Million

Brokerages predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $480.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.93 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $427.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.87.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,110. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

