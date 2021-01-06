TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. 8,564,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 6,228,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $395.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth $456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 239,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth $3,925,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

