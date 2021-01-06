Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 81,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

