TheStreet Upgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to “B”

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

ACMR opened at $89.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.30 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $113.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $558,375.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,004 shares of company stock worth $14,450,345. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,396,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

