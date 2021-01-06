TheStreet Upgrades Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to “B-“

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.90 on Monday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $893.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $806,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at $9,604,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $69,971.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,531,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,638 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 493,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.