TheStreet Upgrades Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to “B-“

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.90 on Monday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $893.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.
In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $806,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at $9,604,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $69,971.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,531,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,638 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 493,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
