Time Out Group plc (TMO.L) (LON:TMO) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Time Out Group plc (TMO.L) (LON:TMO) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). 21,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 103,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.46.

Time Out Group plc (TMO.L) Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

