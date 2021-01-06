Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.54. Titan Medical shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 96,086 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Titan Medical by 149.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 218.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

