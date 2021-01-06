Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.54. Titan Medical shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 96,086 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
