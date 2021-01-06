Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Truist

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target boosted by Truist from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.10.

TVTY stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 512.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

