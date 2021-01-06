TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.80

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 4024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.98 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of £2.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,000.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.56.

In related news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

