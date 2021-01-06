TokenClub Hits Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $354,138.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, BigONE and CoinBene. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00047928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00338620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $948.84 or 0.02726093 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

