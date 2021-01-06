Total (NYSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.52

Total Se (NYSE:TOT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.52 and traded as high as $44.08. Total shares last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 3,444,092 shares.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile (NYSE:TOT)

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

