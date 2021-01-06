TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 227,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a current ratio of 239.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

