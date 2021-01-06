Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 626 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $375.49 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.13 and its 200 day moving average is $336.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

