Traders Buy Large Volume of QEP Resources Call Options (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 530% compared to the average daily volume of 1,582 call options.

QEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 4.88. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,249,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

