Traders Buy Large Volume of QEP Resources Call Options (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 530% compared to the average daily volume of 1,582 call options.
QEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.
Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 4.88. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,249,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.
QEP Resources Company Profile
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.