Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,600 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average daily volume of 692 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBCT. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 63,604 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 189,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

