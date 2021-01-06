Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cigna Call Options (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 16,023 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,243% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,193 call options.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,119 shares of company stock worth $16,755,704. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cigna by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $10,600,000. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $203.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

