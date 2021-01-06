Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Transcat posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,031 shares of company stock valued at $592,047. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 36.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 25.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 3,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $262.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

