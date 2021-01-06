TransEnterix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,099 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 1,033 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN TRXC opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53. TransEnterix has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 217.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the second quarter worth $152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 377.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102,746 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TransEnterix by 316.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

