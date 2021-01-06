TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

TMDX stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $503.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 769,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,704,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,688,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.