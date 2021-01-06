Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.37

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 505483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTRX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $527,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,907.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,831 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

