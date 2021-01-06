Tribune Resources Limited (TBR.AX) (ASX:TBR) Insider Buys A$331,800.00 in Stock

Tribune Resources Limited (TBR.AX) (ASX:TBR) insider Anthony Billis bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.53 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of A$331,800.00 ($237,000.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 8.07.

About Tribune Resources Limited (TBR.AX)

Tribune Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 36.75% interest in the East Kundana joint venture and 24.5% interest in the West Kundana joint venture located in Western Australia; 50% interest in the Seven Mile Hill project situated in Western Australia; 100% interest in the Japa concession located in Ghana, West Africa; and 40% interest in Diwalwal Gold Project situated in Mindanao, Philippines.

