Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.