TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. BidaskClub lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $821,473.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,309.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,156.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,868 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 13,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $83.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

