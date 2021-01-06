Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Tronox from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tronox from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TROX opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. Tronox has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 2.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 493,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4,209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,591 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $3,756,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

