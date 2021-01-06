Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.09

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.09 and traded as high as $27.64. Trustmark shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 209,139 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Trustmark by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

