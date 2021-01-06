TrustToken Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar. One TrustToken token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $49.25 million and approximately $576,331.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00232945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00523522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00049759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00254290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016983 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

TrustToken Token Trading

