TTC (TTC) Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00041464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00322649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024853 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.