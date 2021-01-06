Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading 5.4% Higher

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.69. 718,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 918,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.
The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.
In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
