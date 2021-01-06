Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.13.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $134.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

