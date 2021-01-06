Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.90.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 69,023 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,099,848 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

