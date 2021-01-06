Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,225 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total transaction of $1,081,955.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28.

On Friday, November 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total transaction of $2,020,647.50.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $341.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.69. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $374.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Twilio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 8,590.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

