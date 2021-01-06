Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 5.4% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

NYSE TYL traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $433.73. The stock had a trading volume of 398,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $466.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

